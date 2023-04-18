HGB of Siru Tali passes away

ITANAGAR, 17 Apr: Tomka Tali, the head gaon burah (HGB) of Siru Tali village in West Siang district, passed away at a city hospital here recently.

Tali was a great orator, social reformer and philanthropist. He was also a great preserver and practitioner of traditional culture and rituals and had performed a record number of Togu ritual – the highest ritual of the Galo tribe.

He was appointed as gaon burah in August 1995 and then as HGB in July 2006. Tali was also a panchayat member for three consecutive terms from 1975 to 1981.

The Lodu Ao Welfare Society (LAWS) has expressed profound grief over the passing away of Tali and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

“His death is a great loss for the Galo society,” LAWS president Lava Potom and its general secretary Romjir Rakshap said in a condolence message.

Tali is survived by two wives, six sons and five daughters. (DIPR)