APJEWA mourns member’s demise

ITANAGAR, 17 Apr: The Arunachal Pradesh Junior Engineer Welfare Association (APJEWA) deeply mourned the demise of its member Harish Chadra Shukla on 13 April, and offered prayers for the departed soul.

Shukla, who hailed from Bhainsa Kalan village in UP’s Chandauli district, had joined service as a junior engineer in RWD in 1987.

He was working under the Tawang division of the PHE&WS department at the time of his death.

“Shukla was a sincere and dedicated officer and served the state for 36 long years. His passing away is a great loss for the engineering fraternity of the state,” the APJEWA said in a condolence message.

Conveying heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family, the APJEWA prayed to the almighty to bestow courage and strength on the family members.