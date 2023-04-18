Replicate NALC model across state

The New Age Learning Centre (NALC) in Miao has brought laurels to the state. Acknowledging the immense success of the NALC, Changlang district has been selected for the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration-2022 for its NALC initiative, in the category of ‘innovation-district’. A sub-divisional library was transformed into the NALC with modern and modular designs. This is the initiative of the present Changlang deputy commissioner Sunny K Singh. He deserves appreciation for coming up with such an innovative project which has been taken note by the PM’s office.

The NALC is unique because, besides making available all the modern books and online study materials available, it will also conduct various activities such as classes for photography, reading, music, video editing, quizzing, public speaking, painting, sketching, storytelling, poetry, etc. It is of immense help for the children, especially those hailing from poor backgrounds. The state government can use the Miao model of NALC and replicate it across the state. Such centres should be opened in all the districts of the state. It can bring a revolution in the state. Today, children are mostly drawn towards mobile and other addictions. The culture of reading and following hobbies is also dying. The NALC can revive it and help in the growth of the children.