Legal awareness prog conducted

BOMDILA, 18 Apr: The West Kameng District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), organised a legal awareness programme here on Tuesday.

During the programme, which was attended by, among others, gaon burahs and gaon buris of Wanghoo, Sera, Rahung, Salari, Jirigaon, Koina, Lish, Lish Compache, Pedung, Domko and Singchung villages, besides PR members and members of the CWC, the one-stop centre, SHGs, and women NGOs, the participants were apprised of free and competent legal services; the Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011; the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005; the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012; Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2005; the NDPS Act, and other relevant topics.

The programme was chaired by Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Sandeep Mehta.

Resource persons included DC Karma Leki, APSLSA retainer advocate Nani Modi and Gauhati HC Judge Nani Tagia.

APSLSA Member Secretary Yomge Ado and DLSA Secretary Moji Ete also spoke.