WALONG, 18 Apr: The U-16 boys’ and girls’ volleyball and football tournaments for the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) began here in Anjaw district on Monday.

ZPC Soblem Pul encouraged the players and the public to actively participate in such activities. District Sports Officer Bredenso Yun and the Centre’s ‘Broadband Mission’ manager Neeraj Kumar were also present. (DIPRO)