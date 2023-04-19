The shocking murder of gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf outside a Prayagraj hospital last Saturday night, which was caught live on television, has hurt the image of India. The visuals have been beamed across the world. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while defending his government stated that no mafia or criminal can threaten industrialists in Uttar Pradesh anymore. The killing of the duo has prompted a wave of criticism over the state’s law and order situation.

There is no doubt that Atiq Ahmed and his brothers, who were facing multiple criminal charges, including murder, deserve no mercy, but the way they were killed is not good for a democratic country. These kinds of killings are usually witnessed in lawless countries. India is a democratic country with a proper setup. There is law to take care of such criminals. In the past, the killers of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi were hanged following legal process. Similarly, dreaded Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasam was also hanged following due legal procedure. This is how a mature democracy works, where the law of the land is supreme. What is happening in UP under the Yogi government is like a Bollywood movie script. This has to end and rule of law should prevail. People should stop celebrating such kinds of extra-judicial killings. This does not serve the interests of the nation in the long run. Tomorrow, what if everyone picks up a gun to seek revenge? A mature democracy does not work like this.