Signing of MoU to resolve border disputes with Arunachal likely this month: Assam min

GUWAHATI, 18 Apr: Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments are likely to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) this month to resolve the longstanding border disputes between the two states, Assam minister Atul Bora said.

Assam has finalised the draft MoU on its part and will forward it to the neighbouring state for its approval, he said.

“The draft of the MoU was discussed threadbare and given the final shape. The copy will now be shared with them, and if they are agreeable, we expect it to be signed by as early as 20 April, or at least within this month,” Bora said here after a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday evening.

He said that the MoU will be signed by the two states in presence of union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“However, we cannot say that the MoU will be the final solution. The court and Parliament are also there,” Bora, the minister for border area protection and development, said.

Members of 12 regional committees of Assam, local MLAs, MPs and district administration officials were present at the meeting to finalise the draft MoU.

The two states have been engaging in discussions to resolve the border disputes with Sarma and his Arunachal counterpart Pema Khandu signing the Namsai Declaration on 15 July last year, wherein they had pledged to find solutions soon.

The two northeastern states had decided to restrict the number of ‘disputed villages’ to 86, instead of the previous 123.

Regional committees dealing with specific areas were formed last year, comprising ministers, local MLAs and officials from both sides to take the discussion forward.

The two states share an 804.1-km-long border.

The grievance of Arunachal, which was made a union territory in 1972, is that several forested tracts in the plains that had traditionally belonged to hill tribal chiefs and communities were unilaterally transferred to Assam.

After Arunachal achieved statehood in 1987, a tripartite committee was appointed, which recommended that certain territories be transferred from Assam to Arunachal.

Assam contested this and the matter is in the Supreme Court. (PTI)