Arunachal’s tribe & terrain diversity makes implementation of govt. projects challenging: GoI secretary

ZIRO, 19 Apr: “The huge diversity within the tribes and terrain of Arunachal Pradesh makes it difficult to frame uniform programmes and policies and makes effective implementation of the project all the more challenging and difficult,” said secretary to govt. of India for minority affairs Mukhmeet S Bhatia here in Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday.

The secretary is on a two-day official tour to the district to oversee the progress of two upcoming residential schools at Joram and Linia funded by the department of minority affairs.

Bhatia said, “There is a huge difference within the terrains of Arunachal Pradesh which needs to be taken into account for effective formulation and implementation of the government schemes and projects. Even within Arunachal Pradesh there is so much difference between the tribes and terrains. There are vast differences in the projects being implemented at Itanagar, Ziro and in border areas. Tougher the terrain, tougher is the effective implementation of the project and I am going to take back this message to New Delhi.”

While inspecting the on-going construction works of the residential schools at Joram and Linia, the secretary advised the implementing agencies not to compromise with the quality of work and to meet the completion deadlines on time.

“If the state government releases the 10% state matching share timely, GoI will also equally release the second installments of these upcoming schools early and also sanction more similar schools to needy areas,” he elaborated.

The minority affairs department had sanctioned Rs. 4 crore to Joram residential school and 36 crore to Linia residential school respectively.

Bhatia further said that education and tourism were two key areas which had lots of potential for a hilly state like Arunachal Pradesh.

“The state needs quite a number of good quality schools and tourist attraction places. Outside investments and govt. fundings in these two areas would do wonders for the state and the state exchequer,” he opined.

The secretary also paid a visit to Dani Kunia government higher secondary school Hapoli and also visited few places of tourist interest at Ziro valley. He was accompanied by social justice empowerment and tribal affairs director Yumlam Kaha from Itanagar.(DIPRO)