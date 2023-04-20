Army, Tezpur University sign MoU on Chinese language course

TEZPUR, 19 Apr: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indian army and Tezpur University on Wednesday for training the Indian army personnel in Chinese language.

The 16 weeks course will be conducted at Tezpur University.

The MoU was signed by HQ 4 corps on behalf of Indian army and the Tezpur University registrar in presence of the vice chancellor prof. SN Singh.

Tezpur University established in 1994 by an act of parliament as a central university is one of the pioneers in North East in foreign languages teaching including Chinese with highly qualified faculty.

This Chinese language course will improve the in-house Mandarin expertise and empower the army personnel to engage with the Chinese military personnel as and when the situation demands. With improved Chinese language skills, the army personnel will be better empowered to convey their points in a much more cogent manner.

It will also help in better exchange of view points and understanding of the Chinese PLA’s version of their activities during various interactions such as commander level talks, flag meetings, joint exercises and border personnel meetings.(PRO to Army)