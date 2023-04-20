DCM acknowledges Nyishi community’s contribution on 16th Nyishi Day

Dr. Bengia Tolum felicitated

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 19 Apr: The Nyishi community of the state celebrated the 16th Nyishi Day across the state on Wednesday.

It was on this day that the constitutional amendment for change of nomenclature to Nyishi was finally done in 2008 and the parliament recognized Nyishi as a tribe.

The main event was conducted here at Nyishi Elite Society (NES) headquarter, Richi Jullang. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein attended the event along with Nyishi ministers, legislators and the members of NES led by its president prof. Tana Showren.

On the occasion the NES conferred Dr. Bengia Tolum, president of Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF) who is also former president of NES with the NES Lifetime Achievement Award “for his immeasurable contributions in social sectors, cultural reformation and unifying the Nyishi tribe.”

NES president Tana Showren handed over the award to Dr. Tolum.

A citation explaining in detail the contribution of Dr. Tolum toward Nyishi society in particular and state as a whole was also read out.

DCM Chowna Mein in his address urged the Nyishi community to continue to lead the state in the right direction.

“The Nyishis with the guidance of NES have always worked for Pan Arunachal identity which is appreciated. Also being the largest tribe, the Nyishis have to take everyone along with it so that the state can develop in true sense,” he said. He also said community based organizations can become partners with the government for the development of the state. “NES came up with the idea of adopting government schools in the Nyishi inhabited areas. We, on behalf of the government have extended whatever support is possible from our side in this regard. Today examination results of these schools are improving which shows that government and CBOs can definitely work together for betterment of the state,” said Mein. Further, he shared that the government has incorporated the majority of suggestions given by CBOs during the pre-budget discussion in this year’s budget.

NES president prof. Tana Showren urged the members of Nyishi community to act responsibly and shoulder the responsibility of unifying the state. “Being the largest tribe, we have massive responsibility. Our actions and activities are closely watched by fellow tribesmen. Onus is on us to behave responsibly and work towards a better Arunachal,” said prof. Showren. He also called upon the members of the community to introspect. Further, he highlighted various initiatives of NES and vowed that NES will continue to work for the interest of the Nyishi community.

On the occasion, legendary artists of the Nyishi community were felicitated by the NES. Also, the family members of freedom fighters who fought against British during India’s Independence were honoured with the Unsung Heroes Award (Posthumous).

The prize winners of sports activities conducted as part of Nyishi Day celebrations were also awarded. There was a cultural display by various cultural teams on the occasion. The special attraction was a performance by the students of Nyibu Nyigam Yerko from Rang in East Kameng district. The NES general secretary Heri Maring and secretary coordination Toko Tatung also spoke.