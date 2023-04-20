HDMT: Mariyang beat Yingkiong 1-0 in boys’ football final

YINGKIONG, 19 Apr: The district-level football and volleyball tournaments (boys and girls) for Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) ended with boys’ football final match played between Mariyang and Yingkiong teams at general ground here in Upper Siang district on Wednesday.

Mariyang beat Yingkiong 1-0 and qualified for the state-level tournament.

Attending the closing ceremony, health minister Alo Libang spoke about the importance of games and sports.

He said that sports help develop team spirit and teach discipline.

Congratulating the medal winners of the district in the recently concluded Sansad Khel Spradha at Leparada and Itanagar and the members of District Olympic Association, he exhorted the players to refrain from drugs and other bad habits.

Later, the winners of various events of HDMT and the Sansad Khel Spradha of the district were felicitated.

Mariyang-Geku MLA Kanggong Taku also attended the closing ceremony.

The tournament was organized by the sports and youth affairs department, Upper Siang. (DIPRO)