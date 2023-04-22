APWWS, APSCW discuss women’s safety outside state

ITANAGAR, 21 Apr: A team of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS), led by its president Kani Nada Maling, on Friday met Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) Chairperson Kenjum Pakam and her team, and discussed the recent raid on a spa in Bhilai in Chhattisgarh.

One of the rescued girls was from Arunachal Pradesh, and reports of the incident are going viral on social media.

Expressing concern over the safety of the state’s women working outside Arunachal, the APWWS team requested the women’s commission to launch a dedicated contact number, “so that they can directly contact the commission.”

The team requested the APSCW to write to the authorities concerned to monitor the growing number of spas and parlours, and to properly check the documents of the employees working in the spas and parlours in the state, in order to prevent any kind of exploitation of women.

The APWWS also requested the APSCW to direct the authority concerned to make ID card mandatory for every employee working in spas and parlours to ensure their proper identification.

The APSCW chairperson told the team that the commission has taken suo moto cognisance of the incident and will write to her counterpart in Chattisgarh.

The chairperson said also that the commission will write to the authorities concerned, “keeping in mind the safety in working in spas and parlours.”

APSCW members Kago T Yasung and Komna Moidan also shared their views.

The other APWWS team members were its assistant secretary-general Taku Yasap Tadar, convener Mamoni Riang, and Dr Mipu Ori Sora.

The commission and the APWWS resolved to request the authority concerned to conduct an investigation into whether it is a case of trafficking “or something more serious in the name of job placements conducted by various agencies.”