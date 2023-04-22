DC suggests forming committee to ensure hazard-free airport

YUPIA, 21 Apr: Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Sachin Rana on Friday suggested constituting a ‘Hollongi-Kokila Sub-committee’, comprising administrative officers and panchayat leaders, and headed by the Balijan ADC, to ensure that no garbage and animal carcasses are disposed of openly, so as to prevent gathering of animals and birds in and around the Donyi Polo airport in Hollongi.

The DC offered the suggestion during a meeting of the Airfield Environment Management Committee held at the DC’s conference hall here.

The members present at the meeting decided to issue a notification prohibiting running of slaughterhouses and limiting the height of buildings near the airport, as per the guidelines issued by the civil aviation ministry.

Air Traffic Services in-charge, Tapash Nath, informed that “the activities of animals and birds in and around the aerodrome are considered potential source of hazard to the safe operation of aircraft.”

He also informed about Rule 91 of the Aircraft Rule, 1937, which prohibits dumping of garbage and slaughter of animals that may attract wildlife within a 10-km radius of the aerodrome reference point.

Donyi Polo Airport Director Dilip M Sajnani, OSD to IMC Mayor Kipa Punung, Balijan ADC Dr Marchina Boria, Papum Pare DPDO Bengia Yakar, and DMO Dr Komling Perme, among others, attended the meeting. (DIPRO)