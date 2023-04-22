Distribution of sanitary pads launched

LUMDUNG, 21 Apr: The launch ceremony for distribution of sanitary pads to 29 gram panchayats in Papu Valley West, Bana and Watte zilla parishads in East Kameng district was held here on Friday.

The programme has been funded through the state’s own resource (SOR) for 2022-’23, and devolved to the gram panchayats, with special focus on gender budgeting.

The gram panchayats in Bana CD block have unanimously taken up the scheme to provide hygienic sanitary pads to eligible girls and women in the area to enhance their reproductive health and to promote menstrual hygiene, particularly among adolescent girls.

With the aim of promoting the ‘Vocal for local’ initiative, the sanitary pads have been manufactured locally by block-level federation of SHGs in Bana CD block, with support from the district administration and the Arunachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM).

The product goes by the brand name ‘Yari’, and will be made available in all schools of the district from the coming academic session.

Speaking during the ceremony, Bana EAC Dr Leegang Ampi delineated the meaning of gender budgeting and dispersed the myths and taboos associated with menstruation that are being faced by the womenfolk, particularly adolescent girls.

Bana BLF president and sanitary napkin production unit in-charge, Yasu Natung, requested for more funds from the government to carry on with the progressive activity.

DRDA PD Ashok Tajo congratulated the panchayat members for their “exemplary endeavour in utilising SOR funds as per vision of the state government,” and advised them to “innovate their efforts into business and revenue model, so that the rural economy can surge towards self-reliance.”

He encouraged the gram panchayat members to think of a solution with regard to disposal of soiled sanitary napkins.

Tajo assured to provide assistance to the Van Dhan Vikas Kendra (under the ArSRLM), and advised the people to make East Kameng a self-reliant district.

During the launch programme, 200 packets of ‘Yari’ were handed over to each of the gram panchayats. Special gram sabhas will be held on 22 April across all gram panchayats of Papu Valley West, Bana and Watte zilla parishads, where ‘Yari’ sanitary pads will be distributed to the women and girls.

Among others, Bana ZPM Mije Degio, Papu Valley ZPM Lada Tayem, Watte ZPM Pritam Yangda, members of the ArSRLM, BLF members, GBs, and GPMs attended the launch ceremony.