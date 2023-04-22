‘Children Sports Festival’ organised

ROING, 21 Apr: Twenty children from Nani Maria Children’s Home and Specialized Adoption Agency (NMCH&SAA) participated in a 3-km marathon as part of a ‘Children’s Sports Festival’, organised by the district child protection unit, in collaboration with the NMCH&SAA, here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Friday.

The marathon was flagged off by professional MTB rider Ahondo Menjo and DCPU PO N Meto.

The festival has been initiated by the union women & child development ministry and the NIPCCD. (DIPRO)