APWWS organises adult edn prog

NAHARLAGUN, 22 Apr: Members of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) organised a programme on ‘Adult education and mobile banking safety measures’ at its office here on Saturday.

DDSE Sorang Tapi Zara inaugurated the adult education programme, in the presence of members of the women’s wing of the All Arunachal Pradesh Hawker and Vendor Federation (AAPHVF) and Giogi Yach from the federation’s ICR unit.

The DDSE assured to extend all possible support to the APWWS.

Education coordinator Dr Mipu Ori Sora spoke on the importance of adult education, while the ICR DDSE commended the APWWS for “taking voluntarily such initiative to impart education to the women vendors.”

APWWS president Kani Nada Maling said that the APWWS “has taken this small initiative to impart basic education to the women vendors because they are an important part of the society, and the APWWS stands for empowering women through education.”

“Since, in recent days, tourist flow has been increasing, if the women vendors are educated, they will have the confidence to talk to the customers,” she said.

Describing the drug menace as “a serious problem in today’s society,” Maling appealed to the women to take care of their children and protect them from the drug menace.

Itanagar SBI Branch Deputy Manager Gori Taipodia Sora spoke about mobile banking safety measures and “how fraudsters have trapped our innocent people in their net and siphoned off their hard-earned money.”

“Bank staffers will never make a call asking for pin code or KYC update through mobile phone,” she said, and requested the women vendors not to share any confidential number or bank detail with unknown numbers/persons. She also taught the women vendors how to block an ATM card if it is lost.

Naharlagun one-stop centre (OSC) administrator Nada Nampi apprised the women of the function of the OSC, and advised them to approach the OSC if they face any form of violence.

The AAPHVF’s women’s wing president Chera Yake, besides the AAPHVF’s ICR unit president Giogi Yach and assistant secretary-general Yasap Tadar, also spoke.

Later, study materials provided by the DDSE were distributed to the women vendors.