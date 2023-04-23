TCS urges women to work for society

[Karda Natam]

DAPORIJO, 22 Apr: Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) president Largi Rigia urged women to “come forward and render selfless services for the betterment of the society.”

Speaking at the induction ceremony of members of the TCS’ women’s wing here in Upper Subansiri district on Saturday, Rigia highlighted the various measures taken by the TCS to uplift women.

He informed about the progress made by the recently constituted Tagin Language Development Committee.

Rigia also highlighted the vital role of women and the need for their full participation in the Si-Donyi Golden Jubilee celebration next year.

Tagin Indigenous Faith and Preservation Society (TIFPS) president Tape Jeram advised the women of the Tagin community to teach their children and other family members to learn to speak in their own language.

TIFPS secretary Dr Taro Nilling also encouraged the younger generation of the community to learn and speak Tagin. He advised the women to look after their family members first and then render services for the society.

TCS secretary Charong Nacho spoke on women empowerment, while the TCS’ women’s wing president Yater Nasi informed about its future plans.