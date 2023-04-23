Efforts on to improve quality of life in border villages: Mein

ITANAGAR, 22 Apr: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Saturday said that all efforts are being made to improve the quality of life of the people in border villages through facilitation of basic amenities.

Attending the C-20 consultative conference organised by the Arunachal Pradesh chapter of the Vivekananda Kendra Institute of Culture at the banquet hall here as part of India’s G20 presidency, Mein said that the state government is working in tandem with the Centre’s commitment to accelerate the pace of development in Northeast India in various sectors, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, connectivity, digital communication, and financial management of the state’s resources.

“The government’s objective is to achieve all-inclusive and equitable development across all regions and tribes,” he said.

Mein said also that the state is aiming to become the top contributor towards the Centre’s the vision of achieving zero carbon emissions by 2047, by minimising the consumption of fossil fuels.

Emphasising on India’s G20 presidency theme, ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future,’ Mein reiterated the significance of incorporating “diversity, inclusion and mutual respect in a society to truly embody unity in diversity.”

“To this effect, Arunachal Pradesh has long imbibed these vital aspects towards dwelling in peaceful coexistence and collectively advancing towards progressive heights,” he said.

Mein commended the resourceful deliberations of the subject experts and the resource persons of the consultative conference on ‘Diversity, inclusion and mutual respect’. (DCM’s PR Cell)