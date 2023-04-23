SIC not taking action over Rs 27.51-cr airport rehab scam: CHRA

DIYUN/NEW DELHI, 22 Apr: The Chakma Hajong Rights Alliance (CHRA) in a press release on Saturday stated that the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the Arunachal Pradesh Police “is not taking any action against the accused who siphoned of Rs 27.51 crore Hollongi airport rehabilitation scam.”

“No arrest has been made as on date, despite the registration of the FIR by the SIC on 6 September, 2022, against the deputy commissioner-cum-project administrator, the then DLRSO, Chakma Rehabilitation and Resettlement Committee (CRRC) president Bijay Ranjan Chakma, CRRC GS Sambasur Chakma, CRRC treasurer Dharma Chakma, and other accused under Sections 120-B, 406, 409 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, with respect to Rs 27.51 crore rehabilitation scam,” the CHRA said.

The funds had been sanctioned for 156 Chakma families displaced by the Hollongi airport under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (LARR Act).

“The LARR Act is absolutely clear that the rehabilitation and resettlement funds have to be deposited into the bank account of each displaced person linked with Aadhaar card. Instead of transferring the funds to the displaced victims, the project administrator illegally created the CRRC, transferred the rehabilitation funds to the CRRC, and the funds thereafter were criminally misappropriated.

“Since the registration of the FIR more than seven months ago, no action has been taken against the accused officials or the CRRC office bearers by the SIC, despite the fact that the rehabilitation funds were not transferred to any of the victims. It amounts to protecting the accused,” CHRA spokesperson Krishna Chakma said.

“The accused belonging to the CRRC are roaming freely, ridiculing the registration of the FIR, and often threatening the displaced victims. If this continues, the victims can be intimidated not to testify, affecting the investigation itself. Is the aim of the SIC to protect the accused?” asked Rup Singh Chakma, president of the Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students Union.

“The lack of action against the Hollongi airport rehabilitation scam poorly reflects on Chief Minister Pema Khandu government on tackling corruption in the state. The failure to take action against the scamsters of the Hollongi airport rehabilitation scam shows the freedom enjoyed by those accused of corruption in the state,” said Santosh Chakma, president of the Committee for Citizens Rights of the Chakmas and Hajongs of Arunachal Pradesh.