4G connectivity will benefit people in border areas

In a highly ambitious announcement, the government of India on Saturday said that around 336 villages in border areas of Arunachal Pradesh will be provided with 4G mobile telephone connectivity with the government launching 254 network towers. This is expected to benefit 70,000 people living along the international border. The government has in total approved the construction of 2,605 4G mobile towers for providing connectivity to more than 3,721 villages in Arunachal, with a total outlay of Rs 2,675 crore. The people living along the border areas will definitely benefit from these kinds of initiative.

The lack of modern facilities has forced the majority of them to migrate towards urban areas. The majority of border villages today remained abandoned. Mobile internet facility has become an integral part of modern lifestyle. The decision to provide 4G mobile telephone connectivity will massively benefit the people living in the border areas. It is a very good move, but it should be properly implemented at the ground level. For mobile towers to function regularly, electricity is pertinent. Many of the villages in the border areas do not have regular electricity supply. The government should look into this aspect too. Apart from launching 4 telephone connections, the emphasis should be on improving road connectivity. This is an area that needs urgent attention of the government of India.