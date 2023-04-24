DC dedicates PM’s award to Miao’s children

[Pisi Zauing]

MIAO, 23 Apr: Changlang DC Sunny K Singh dedicated the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration, which he received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the National Civil Services Day (21 April), to the children of Miao, saying that they are “transforming their lives through the New Age Learning Centre (NALC)” here in Changlang district.

Singh received the prestigious award for implementing the NALC, an innovative public library, here.

When asked about his reaction, the DC said that “this award means a lot, especially when Changlang district figures among the low performing districts in terms of education.”

“This award is testimony to some novel interventions made during recent times to transform the state of education,” he added.

Congratulating the NALC team and NGO SEED, Singh said that the award would “further motivate the team to work with added vigour and renewed passion.”

He said that the award “summarises the spirit and aspiration of changing Miao, with NALC as the fulcrum which propagates the knowledge culture in the district.”

In addition to this, he thanked the public representative of Miao, Kamlung Mossang, “who always stood firm and extended valuable support and guidance to forge the NALC initiative.”

Singh also expressed gratitude to Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein “for extending financial support through untied fund, amounting to Rs 50 lakhs.”

He urged parents to “take a pledge with me to send their children to school on a daily basis and oversee their children’s performance.”

Meanwhile, the United Miao Mission and its youth wing, the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung, congratulated the DC on receiving the award.

In a joint statement, they said: “We find no words to express our happiness on receiving the prestigious award on the occasion of the Civil Services Day. We sincerely thank DC Sunny K Singh for changing the face of Miao by implementing various innovative and people-friendly projects in Miao, including the NALC.”