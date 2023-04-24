OWA organises Children Sports Festival

PAPU NALLAH, 23 Apr: A ‘Children Sports Festival’, approved by the National Implementation Committee and the union culture ministry, was organised for the children sheltered at the childcare institution run by the Oju Welfare Association (OWA) here, from 21 to 23 April, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Various indoor and outdoor games and sports events, including 100-metre race, relay race, mini-marathon, high jump, long jump, football, volleyball, kho-kho, kabaddi, badminton, ludo, chess and carrom were conducted during the three-day event.

Attending the valedictory function, Meenakshi Jha, faculty member of Guwahati (Assam)-based regional centre of the National Institute of Public Cooperation & Child Development, said that she was “highly impressed by the talents of the children.”

Hockey Arunachal general secretary Techi Sello spoke on the importance of sports in day-to-day life, and on adopting sports and making careers out of them.

The prizes to the winners of the events were distributed by Jha, OWA chairperson Ratan Anya, and other invited guests.

Earlier, the sports festival began with a 100-metre race, which was flagged by District Child Protection Officer Techi Ayum.