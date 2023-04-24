Power supply to Changlang HQ severed, no electricity since 19 Apr

Staff Reporter

CHANGLANG, 23 Apr: Changlang district headquarters has been without electricity supply for the last five days after strong winds damaged power lines and severed the main supply lines on 18 and 19 April.

The complete absence of power supply in the headquarters has thrown the lives of the residents out of gear. People have been facing much hardship owing to power failure for such a long period of time.

Power department officials informed that strong winds damaged low-tension power lines within the town and the main power supply lines coming from the 33 KV Deomali grid substation and the 11 KV Margherita thermal-powered line coming from Assam.

Changlang Electrical Division AE N Doji informed that the department managed to repair all the damaged lines within the township on 20 April. However, damage to power supply lines was reported from the 33 KV Deomali grid substation, which is one of the two main sources that feed power to the district headquarters.

“Wear and tear to 11 KV Margherita (Assam) was also reported and we are currently engaged in its repair work,” the AE said.

He further informed that power supply resumed on the evening of 22 April for a few hours after power supply from the 33 KV Deomali grid substation had been briefly restored.

However, power supply was not restored in the town till Sunday evening.

Power department officials on Sunday informed that electricity supply has been shut down by the Deomali grid substation, owing to ongoing restoration of the 11 KV power line at Hukanjuri in Tirap district.

Department officials stated that repair work on the 11 KV Hukanjuri power line is going on since Saturday but inclement weather is delaying the restoration work.