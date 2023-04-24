P/Pare records highest incidence of liver cancer in India

CME on liver cancer organised

NAHARLAGUN, 23 Apr: Doctors from various disciplines of cancer care discussed the causes, incidences, diagnostic methods and management of liver cancer during a continuing medical education (CME) programme organised by the Association of Radiation Oncologists of India’s Northeast chapter, in collaboration with the Kolkata (WB)-based Apollo Multispecialty Hospital (AMH), at a hotel here on Saturday.

As per the report of Bangalore (Karnataka)-based Indian Council of Medical Research – National Centre for Disease Informatics & Research (ICMR-NCDIR), 2021, Papum Pare district records the highest incidence of hepatocellular cancer (liver cancer) in the country, in both males and females.

During the programme, which was organised to update the doctors on management of liver cancer, TRIHMS Pathology Department Associate Professor, Dr Hage Nobin, spoke on ‘Etiopathogenesis of liver cancer’, while Shillong (Meghalaya)-based NEIGRIHMS’ Radiation Oncology Head Dr Vikas Jagtap delivered a lecture on the ‘Diagnostic methods and staging of liver cancer’.

AMH Kolkata’s onco-surgery director, Dr Shaikat Gupta, apprised the participants of “the current concept and challenges of liver surgery in liver cancer,” and Guwahati (Assam)-based Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute’s (DBBCI) radiation oncology assistant professor, Dr Jyotiman Nath, spoke on the role of radiotherapy.

TRIHMS Radiology HoD, Dr Wangju Sumnyan, spoke about trans-arterial embolization; AMH Kolkata’s medical oncology director Dr PN Mahapatra presented an overview of the current guidelines with regard to systemic therapy; and TRIHMS tertiary cancer centre’s radiation oncologist Dr Hage Sonia spoke about medical ethics.

State nodal officer of the health services directorate’s cancer control programme, Dr S Tsering and NEIGRIHMS Radiation Oncology Department Associate Professor, Dr Vikas Jagtap also spoke.

The programme was attended by doctors from AMH Kolkata, the NEIGRIHMS, AIIMS Guwahati, the DBBCI, and the Itanagar Capital Region.