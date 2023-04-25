Army’s 101 HQ celebrates diamond jubilee

SHILLONG, 24 Apr: The diamond jubilee celebration of the Indian Army’s 101 HQ commenced with paying of tributes to the martyrs at the war memorial here in Meghalaya on 24 April by Eastern Command GOC-in-C Lt Gen RP Kalita, 101 Area Officiating GOC Gen RK Jha, and all ranks of the 101 HQ.

The 101 communication zone, as it was then called, was raised in the wake of the Chinese aggression, on 22 April, 1963, for providing logistic support to all formations and units in the Northeast region. The 101 HQ has the unique distinction of having taken part in active combat operations despite being a logistic formation.

It also undertook active part in counter-insurgency operations in Mizoram from 1966-69. During the 1971 Indo-Pak war, 101 HQ took part in operations in Sylhet and Mymensingh districts of the erstwhile East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), and was the first Indian Army formation to reach Dacca on the morning of 16 December 1971, thus earning its sobriquet, ‘First in Dacca’.

“Over time, the 101 HQ has evolved to provide seamless logistic support in remote and challenging terrain to Indian Army formations in border areas across the entire northeastern region. The formation has contributed immensely in nation-building, aiding infrastructure development, providing humanitarian aid, and ensuring outreach to remote villages,” the defence PRO informed in a release.

The GOC-in-C complimented all ranks of 101 HQ, and lauded them for “carrying on with the legacy of dedicated service to the nation.”

To commemorate the formation’s 60 years of service to the nation, a special cover and stamp were released as part of the festivity. The unveiling of the busts of Maj Gen Gurbaksh Singh Gill and Maj Gen Gandharv Nagra, who were the GOCs of 101 HQ during the 1971 war and helped curate the resounding Indian Army victory in the war, was another highlight of the event.

“As part of its diamond jubilee celebration, the formation undertook a bike rally, which was flagged off by Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan on 8 April. The ‘Rhino Riders’ travelled through treacherous and challenging terrains of Meghalaya, Assam, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh over the past two weeks. The 10-member team, which included a lady, interacted with civilians, ex-servicemen and veer naris along its over 2,500-km route, showcasing the prowess of the Indian Army and motivating young minds, including school and college students, as well as NCC cadets, to join the Indian Army.

The bike rally was flagged in by the GOC-in-C here on 24 April, the PRO said.