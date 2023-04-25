Guv extends Moh Mol, Gumkum Gumpa greetings

ITANAGAR, 24 Apr: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Moh Mol and Gumkum Gumpa festivals.

He expressed hope that these festivals would “continue to be celebrated regularly to strengthen goodwill among the people and protect, promote and carry forward the traditions and cultural heritage.”

“On this joyous occasion, I join my Tangsa and Puroik communities in offering prayers to almighty god for prosperity for all and promote amity amongst various communities of the state,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)