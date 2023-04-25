Dist-level consultations for preparing APSBSAP held

ITANAGAR, 24 Apr: District-level consultations for preparing the Arunachal Pradesh State Biodiversity Strategy & Action Plan (APSBSAP) were organised in Likabali (Lower Siang), Basar (Leparada), Aalo (West Siang), and Pasighat (East Siang) from 18 to 22 April.

These were part of a series of district-level consultations which began in Lower Subansiri HQ Ziro on 10 March. The workshops highlighted the need for conserving nature through establishing community conserved areas; protecting river stretches and catchment areas; finding solutions to mitigate conflict with mithuns; providing nature-based livelihood generation and diversification options; putting effective regulations on earth-cutting for infrastructure development; inter-generational transfer of traditional knowledge for biodiversity conservation; and providing waste management solutions.

The consultations were organised by WWF-India and the Arunachal Pradesh State Biodiversity Board. Dr Priya Gupta, Aparna Koodathingal, and Ranju Dodum from WWF-India, and Dusu Rila from the state biodiversity board were part of the team that organised the consultations.

Diverse stakeholders, such as ZPMs, GPMs, biodiversity management committee chairpersons, gaon buras and gaon buris, officers of the line departments, forest department staff, women’s group members, youth group members, and NGOs participated in the consultations and provided inputs.