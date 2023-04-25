MEDPs on cake-making underway

MEBO/OYAN, 24 Apr: Two 15-day NABARD-sponsored micro enterprise development programmes (MEDP) on cake-making got underway at Mebo and Oyan villages in East Siang district on Monday.

The programmes were launched in the two villages by NABARD District Development Manager Nitya Mili. The Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank’s (APRB) Mebo and Oyan branch managers, besides the chairman of two NGOs – Sisang Indigenous Area Development Society (SIADS) and Dite Mopang Welfare Society (DMWS) – and village representatives also attended the launch function.

The skill training in Mebo has been sanctioned to the SIADS, and the training in Oyan has been sanctioned to the DMWS. “Both the training programmes will cover 30 SHG members each from Mebo and Oyan, with the objective to provide livelihood and income generation opportunities to these trainees by cake-making, and by way of placement or setting up of own units,” the NABARD informed in a release.

Mili advised the participants to undergo the training sincerely, saying that “this will create an additional source of income-earning avenue for them.”

“If necessary, bank finance will be facilitated to the trainees to carry out the activity in large scale,” the DDM said, and suggested to the NGOs to “follow up the trainees for a period of at least six months, so that the objectives of the training, viz, self-employment and income generation, are met.

The APRB branch managers apprised the trainees of the documents and other checklists to be furnished by the SHG members while applying for bank loan.

The chairman of the two NGOs also spoke.

Later, Mili attended the valedictory function of a 50-day skill development programme in tailoring, which had been conducted by the DMWS in Sille, and handed over the training completion certificates to the trainees.