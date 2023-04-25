SAI to conduct selection trials

NAHARLAGUN, 24 Apr: Three days of selection trials for sportspersons in the disciplines of boxing, karate and judo will be conducted for admission in the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Training Centre, under its residential and non-residential schemes, from 2 to 4 May, at the SAI Training Centre here.

Candidates, both boys and girls, aged between 12 and 14 years will be eligible to attend the selection trials. Priority will be given to medal winners of recognised national and international events, according to a SAI release.

Candidates have been advised to bring with them their original birth certificates, Aadhaar cards, two recent passport size photos, sports achievement certificate(s), medical fitness certificate, school reading certificate, and the front page of their bank passbooks.

The candidates may apply for the selection trial online on or before 30 April, till 23:59 am. They may contact the officials concerned at 8730943374, 8471872579, and 9560294077 for more details.