Workshop on CM dashboard portal organised

KHONSA, 24 Apr: A workshop on the CM dashboard portal and the newly developed e-Pragati, including CSS tracker portal, for Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts was held under the chairmanship of Tirap DC Hento Karga at the mini-secretariat here on Monday.

Eighty-one officials from the three districts attended the workshop, which was organised by the monitoring division of the planning & investment department.

Planning & Investment Joint Director (Monitoring) Ponung Boring imparted the training to the officials. (DIPRO)