LDV remains malaria-free for 3 years

ROING, 25 Apr: Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district has remained malaria-free for the last three consecutive years, NCVBDCP DPO Dr Nangkong Yirang said on the occasion of the World Malaria Day observation in Hunli on Tuesday.

World Malaria Day is observed on 25 April every year to create awareness about the global efforts to control malaria and ultimately eliminate the disease by 2030, Dr Yirang said in a release.

He said that the district remains free from malaria “because of the continued efforts to control the disease and public awareness and

behaviour changes, like use of long-lasting insecticide bed net, cleanliness drive, source reduction activities, availability of early diagnosis, and effective treatment.”

A malaria awareness rally was also organised as part of the event.