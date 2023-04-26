DC inaugurates SHG food outlet

TEZU, 25 Apr: Lohit DC Shashvat Saurabh on Tuesday inaugurated a self-help group (SHG) food outlet named Mother’s Kitchen, promoted and supported by the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission and the district administration, here in Lohit district.

The initiative is part of a women empowerment programme that provides the local women a platform to showcase their culinary skills as well as generate income through selling food items.

The SHG comprises local women who have received training in food preparation.

The DC emphasised the need for such community-based initiatives, and said that “the district administration will continue supporting such initiatives.”

Local community members and government officials attended the inauguration programme. (DIPRO)