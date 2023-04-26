APLA team in UK meets CPA secy-gen

LONDON, 25 Apr: A high-level delegation of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) on Tuesday met Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Secretary-General Stephen Twigg here in the United Kingdom (UK) on Tuesday.

The APLA delegation, led by Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona, is on a study tour of the UK to learn about parliamentary procedures and practices, as well as governance and development models.

During discussion with Twigg, Sona highlighted the importance of strengthening democratic institutions and promoting transparency and accountability in governance. He also emphasised the need for greater cooperation and exchange of best practices among the Commonwealth countries to promote good governance.

Commending the delegation for promoting democratic values and governance in Arunachal and

in India as a whole, Twigg emphasised the role of legislators in promoting social and economic development.

The APLA team also visited the British Parliament and met with several members of Parliament to discuss parliamentary procedures and practices during its study tour.

The other members of the delegation were MLAs Lombo Tayeng, Techi Kaso, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Tarin Dakpe, and Hayeng Mangfi. (Speaker’s PR Cell)