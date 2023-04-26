Org seeks relocation of proposed forest museum

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 25 Apr: The Save Arunachal Save Indigenous (SASI) organisation on Tuesday informed that it submitted a memorandum to the principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) on Monday, seeking “immediate relocation of construction of forest museum-cum-forest martyrs from IG Park” here to another location.

Addressing journalists at the press club here, SASI IPR secretary Taring Tako announced that the organisation would “gherao the PCCF’s office if the demand is not met within a week.”

“IG Park is already very small, with some portion taken by the DK Hall, whereas people go there for walking, jogging, and recreational activities, and construction of such infrastructure will diminish the space of the park,” Tako added.

SASI co-convener Biri Baki also stressed on the same demand and said that “the city is degrading, and Polo Park in Naharlagun is not in a good shape.”

“Every location in cities has a park, but here we do not have one. The ones we already have are on the verge of collapse,” he claimed.

Attempts were made to contact the PCCF, but the phone calls went unanswered.