NCM seeks report from GoAP over religious site

NEW DELHI, 25 Apr: The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has sought a detailed report from the Arunachal Pradesh chief secretary over the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee’s (SGPC) contention that a historical site associated with Guru Nanak Dev in Mechukha (Shi-Yomi) has been converted into a Buddhist temple.

In a statement on Monday, the commission said it has taken cognisance of the representation received from Sardar Harjinder Singh Dhami, the president of the SGPC, about the “conversion of the historical site associated with Guru Nanak Dev in Mechukha, Arunachal Pradesh into a Buddhist temple.”

“As such incidents hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community and create a feeling of discrimination amongst them, the commission has sent a letter to the chief secretary, Arunachal Pradesh, on 24 April, 2023, seeking a detailed report in the matter for consideration of the commission,” the statement said. (PTI)