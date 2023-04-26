Youths have greater responsibility to preserve cultural heritage: Wangsu

BORDUMSA, 25 Apr: “The greater responsibility lies with the youths in particular to properly inherit the rich legacy and carry forward the dignity and honour of their cultures and traditions to prolong its life,” Kanubari MLA Gabriel D Wangsu said on Tuesday.

“Once we tend to ignore our own rich cultural heritage and derail ourselves from the track of culture and tradition, we are sure to invite our doomsday,” Wangsu said, addressing the Moh-Mol festival celebration at Wagun Ponthai village here in Changlang district on Tuesday.

The MLA reiterated the significance of celebrating the Tangsa Moh Mol, and expressed appreciation for “the bond of affection and goodwill among the people of multiple communities of Bordumsa-Diyun.”

Local MLA Somlung Mossang said that “the festival aims at building goodwill among all sections of the society while protecting and preserving one’s own rich culture and traditions.”

“The most vital aspect of celebrating the festival today is the mass participation of well-wishers from different tribes and communities, including Singpho, Adivasi, Chakma, Hajong, Deori, Ahom Sonowal Kachari, etc, with noteworthy zeal and enthusiasm,” Mossang said.

Cultural displays, traditional rituals and offering of prayers to the deities were some of the highlights of the celebration.

The festival was celebrated also in Kharsang, Jairampur, Changlang and Bordumsa.

Bordumsa ADC Oling Lego, two ZPMs of the constituency, the Diyun EAC, Singpho women leaders Pisilu Singpho and Kaidim Singpho, and Inem Gam Singpho, among others, attended the festival. (DIPR)