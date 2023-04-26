Guv, MoS, CM review flagship progs

ITANAGAR, 25 Apr: Union MoS for Water Resources & Tribal Affairs, Bishweshwar Tudu, called on Governor KT Parnaik at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday, and the two reviewed the flagship programmes of the union water resources & tribal affairs ministry being implemented in the state.

The governor informed the minister that “the state government has identified 103 projects under the flood management and border area programme “and prioritised 353 projects under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana.”

He requested the MoS to ensure on-time sanctioning and fund allocation.

Referring to the Jan Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the state, Parnaik sought the central government’s support for operation and maintenance of various infrastructure created under the JJM.

“Due to hilly terrains and frequent landslides and flashfloods in the state, project components get damaged frequently, and this often frustrates the objective of providing functional household tap connection to every household,” he said.

Parnaik and Tudu also discussed the Eklavya Model Residential Schools and the Tribal Research Institute.

The MoS assured to provide all assistance from his ministry to the state.

Guv, CM discuss developmental issues

Governor KT Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu discussed developmental activities, the state government’s initiatives, and the flagship programmes of the central government during a meeting at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

The governor commended the CM and his team for signing the memorandum of understanding on the Arunachal-Assam boundary issue. “With such a concrete step, the age-old amity prevailing on both sides of the state boundary will be further reinforced,” he said.

Speaking about his recent tour of the border area in Shi-Yomi district and his visit to villages under the Vibrant Villages Programme, the governor said that “the launching of 254 network towers will immensely benefit the villagers,” and added that, “with better connectivity, all pro-people programmes and policies will be implemented and monitored properly.”

The two also discussed the matter of starting the academic activities at the Arunachal Pradesh University in Pasighat (East Siang) from this session onwards.

Khandu briefed the governor on his recent visit to the national capital, and the steps being taken to improve road and telecommunication connectivity in the state. (Raj Bhavan)