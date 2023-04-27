Double storey classroom building inaugurated

OLD LAPTANG 26 Apr: A double storey classroom building was inaugurated at Old Laptang ME school here in Tirap district by Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong on Wednesday in presence of public leaders from Laptang, Kaimai and Borduria.

The classroom building is funded under DoTCL, 2021-22 and executed by UD & housing with an amount of Rs. 50 lakhs.

In his inaugural address, the MLA said, “Laptang school is one of the oldest schools in Tirap district which was established in early 1950s due to which the infrastructure of the school was in dilapidated condition, as such construction of the new building was necessary in the interest of school going children of Old Laptang and nearby villages.”

He further informed that there are many ongoing projects under his constituency which includes, girls’ hostel at govt. secondary school, Kapu, CO’s office building at Longo and bridge in Kapu-Tissa road under RWD which will be dedicated to the people of Nocte and Wancho community.

Public leaders Lankham Wangsu and Tingne Tangjang of Kaimai village, Nocte Women Association chairperson Chasuam Wangchadong, Gaon Bura Matdan Matey and retired principal N. Akhang also spoke on the occasion. (DIPRO)