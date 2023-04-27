Tudu assures state govt of support and cooperation

ITANAGAR, 26 Apr: Union minister of state for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu on Wednesday assured the state government of full support and cooperation especially, for the schemes under his ministry.

The Union minister, who is on a two days visit to the state also assured that “there will be no dearth of central funds to the state.”

“Double engine government of BJP in centre as well as state ensured that all the programs of the government are expedited and reach the target beneficiary,” the union minister said adding that ‘citizen involvement is utmost necessary for any scheme to be successful.’

Commending the ‘Team Arunachal’ led by CM Pema Khandu ‘for successfully implementing the centrally sponsored schemes (CSS),’ Tudu said, “more than 50 per cent progress of most of the projects have been achieved, which is a good sign.”

Accepting the fact that there are few difficulties and challenges in the implementation of CSS schemes in the state due to different topography and terrain, the minister stated that he will be making a report suggesting some changes in the central guidelines of the schemes to serve a state like Arunachal better and submit it to the Prime Minister.

Speaking on Van Dhan Vikas Kendra (VDVK), Tudu informed about plans to open up VDV Kendras in state to promote the rich tribal handicrafts of the state which will convert the tribal wisdom into a remunerative economic activity.

“VDVKs seek to promote and leverage the collective strength of tribal people to achieve a viable scale,” Tudu added. (DIPR)