Need to provide economic opportunities to border villagers to see reverse migration: Governor

ITANAGAR, 26 Apr: Governor KT Parnaik stressed the need for creating economic opportunities for the people living in border villages to see reverse migration.

“We need to provide financial and technical assistance to people in the border areas and create economic opportunities for them in their villages itself, if we want the villagers to reverse migrate to their villages,” the Governor said during a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) Chowna Mein at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, both the Governor and the DCM reviewed developmental programmes and projects.

The Governor said that the flagship programmes of the state as well as the central government must reach the target population.

“Proper digitization of information, real-time monitoring and office automation should be prioritized at all levels of governance,” he said.

Stating that the state government officials must reach out to the rural community, Parnaik said, “a hand-holding approach must be adopted to motivate the agrarian communities to go for multiple cropping and horticultural ventures along with traditional farming.”

The DCM highlighted the challenges of development in the interior and rural areas and the need to capitalize the vibrancy of border villages by making them tourist destinations.

Mein, who also holds the finance and investment and power departments, briefed the Governor on the state’s financial position and budgetary planning and measures being undertaken by the state.

The Governor and the DCM also deliberated upon the development of hydro-power potential in the state and emphasized on developing micro-hydel plants in the border villages to provide stable power supply. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)