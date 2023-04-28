Banks asked to achieve targets under PSL

CHANGLANG, 27 Apr: Expressing concern over the low CD ratio in the district, Changlang DC Sunny K Singh advised the banks in the district to “make strategies to achieve the targets under priority sector lending (PSL),” and asked them to “support the movement of SHG-bank linkage programme of the ArSRLM.”

Chairing a district-level review committee meeting convened by the SBI’s lead bank office here on Thursday, the DC also requested all the HoDs and bank managers to “work as a team to achieve the targets and deliver better services to the public.”

He advised the bank officials to seek assistance from the district administration “to cover the rural people working in unorganised sectors under social security schemes, such as the PMJJBY, the PMSBY, the APY, etc.”

He further advised the banks to “achieve the target under ACP of the current financial year.”

NABARD DDM Kamal Roy urged the bank branches to “conduct financial literacy camps in the villages in their operation area, keeping the district administration in the loop about the different social security schemes,” while RBI LDO Sukesh Biswas advised SBI LDM Subhrangshu Dey to “get the lead bank returns on time and present the data branch-wise, so that the committee can review the progress of different schemes implemented through banks.”

Dey on his part informed about the status of the CD ratio, KCC loan, advances to PSL, the PMJDY, PMSBY, PMJJBY, APY, GSS, etc, the NABARD informed in a release.