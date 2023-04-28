Outreach prog on EPF Act held

NIRJULI, 27 Apr: An outreach programme themed ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’, organised by the Itanagar-based special state office and the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), was held at the NERIST here on Thursday.

It was attended by NERIST Director M Muralidhar, along with other senior officials and employees of the institute, besides senior officials of RGU, the NIT, Arunodaya University, and other higher educational institutions of the district.

The programme was aimed at creating awareness about the provisions of the EPF Act, 1952 and its three beneficial schemes for employees in various organised sector establishments.

Further, under the PRAYAAS initiative, pension payment orders were handed over to several newly retired EPFO pensioners, along with death benefits to widows and

dependants of deceased members by the NERIST director.

EPFO officers presented a brief on various online facilities available for EPF members, employers and pensioners, and addressed the queries and grievances raised by various stakeholders.

The Itanagar-based regional provident fund commissioner requested the eligible employers to “extend EPF benefits to their employees, as mandated by the Act, so that the social security of their employees and their families are ensured during times of retirement, illness, unemployment, death and other eventualities,” informed a release from Regional PF Commissioner-II, T John Jugli.