Lohit DA launches 15-day learning module

TEZU, 27 Apr: A 15-day learning module themed ‘Team up… for a better future’, being organised by the Lohit district administration, in collaboration with the Indian Army, the IGG College, the Brahmakumaris, the HDFC Bank and the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, began here on Wednesday for students, unemployed youths, members of SHGs, NGOs and CBOs, and other interested candidates.

DC Shashvat Saurabh inaugurated the programme in the presence of HoDs and other participants.

Initiated and developed by the DC and Assistant Commissioner Himanshu Nigam, the learning module is specifically designed with the objective of targeting and motivating the young generation in terms of overall personality development, legal awareness, career guidance, civic consciousness, life skills, governance system, waste management, etc.

Over 250 participants registered for the programme.

On the inaugural day, Maj Irfan Huda of the 4 Madras WLI, and the assistant commissioner offered career counseling to the participants.

On the second day of the programme, District & Sessions Judge Lobsang Tenzin presented a brief on the NDPS Act and the POSCO Act. (DIPRO)