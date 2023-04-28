MLA inaugurates multiple projects

BOGNE, 27 Apr: Rumgong MLA Talem Taboh inaugurated several completed projects in Bogne village in Siang district on Wednesday.

The projects that were inaugurated are: carpeting of the road from Kale Pigo bridge point to the PMGSY road, executed by the PWD; augmentation of water supply under the JJM in Rebo village, executed by the Pangin PHE&WS department; the Panchayat Bhavan-cum-Common Service Centre; and two foot suspension bridges, over Bogne stream and the Siking river.

The MLA was accompanied by HoDs, ZPM Yangyok Tali, panchayat leaders, GPCs, and others. (DIPRO)

