Awareness camp for workers held

MARIYANG, 27 Apr: The Upper Siang district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Labour Union (APLA) organised a ‘mega awareness camp’ here on Thursday, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (APB&OCWWB).

APB&OCWWB Chairman Nyato Dukam, who along with local MLA Kanggong Taku, Bogum-Bokang Kebang (BBK) vice president Thomas Borang, ZPMs of Mariyang and Mopom, APLU president Dana Tadu and others attended the camp, said that “the board will always work for the welfare and protection of the rights of all the workers in both organised and unorganised sectors in the state.”

Dukam informed the workers about the benefits provided to the workers who have registered with the APB&CWWB. He also announced that Rs 1.50 crore would be sanctioned for the construction of a ‘labour hostel’ in Mariyang.

Taku in his address announced to sanction Rs 20 lakhs for the construction of an APLU office in Mariyang, while the BBK vice president requested the APLU to “take up the genuine cause of labourers at appropriate authority to redress their problems, and maintain transparency and accountability in all their works.”

The APLU president spoke about the activities carried out by the union and the benefits available for workers registered with the APB&OCWWB.

APLU district president D Apang also spoke.

Free blankets, bags, tiffins, and mosquito nets were later distributed to the registered workers. (DIPRO)