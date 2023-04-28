MLA visits fire accident site

GEKU, 27 Apr: Mariyang-Geku MLA Kanggong Taku, along with Geku EAC (i/c) Borik Perme, panchayat leaders, and senior citizens of Geku visited the fire accident site in Bazaar Line here in Upper Siang district on Thursday.

The MLA had on Wednesday met the affected families and distributed immediate relief materials such as blankets, buckets, utensils, and cash to the families who lost all their belongings, including immovable properties, in the fire mishap.

The EAC reported that the fire broke out at around 12 noon from the fireplace of a local house and engulfed several houses within half an hour. “However, the alert public of Geku town managed to control the fire within an hour. Fortunately, on the fateful day there was no electricity supply in Geku town,” Perme said, adding that the fire brigade from Yingkiong also reached the site and doused the fire.

Pasighat West (East Siang) MLA Ninong Ering also provided cash relief to the affected families as a humanitarian gesture.

DDMO Beru Dulom, along with the EAC, met the victims and provided relief assistance in cash to the 13 families whose houses were reduced to ashes in the accident, as per the revised norms of relief assistance under the SDRF. (DIPRO)