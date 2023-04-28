Trg progs on cultivation practices

TEZU, 27 Apr: The Amik Matai Society, in collaboration with the horticulture department, organised training programmes on ‘Cultivation practices on intercropping of arecanut, banana, Assam lemon, pineapple and large cardamom’ for the beneficiary farmers in Sunpura and Tezu circles of Lohit district from 25 to 27 April.

District Horticulture Officer Charo Lowang motivated the farmers to “take up horticulture-based livelihood project seriously for income generation and economic self-reliance.”

SDHO Taluk Hai, HDO Osi Tayeng, and HFA HC Sahu apprised the farmers of insect pest management, use of pesticides and traps for insect pest control, disease management, soil and micro nutrient management, use of organic manure, cultivation practices of arecanut, Assam lemon, large cardamom and pineapple, land and soil preparation, layout, and pit-digging.