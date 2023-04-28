Workshop on CM dashboard portal, e-pragati held

TEZU, 27 Apr: A workshop on the CM dashboard portal and the newly developed e-pragati, including the CSS tracker portal, was held for Lohit, Namsai and Anjaw districts at the district secretariat conference hall here in Lohit district on Wednesday.

The workshop was jointly organised by the monitoring division of the planning & investment department and the Lohit district administration to ensure precise and effective monitoring of schemes and projects.

Addressing the workshop, DC Shashvat Saurabh informed that “the CM dashboard portal and e-pragati are being monitored by the state government, and the onus lies upon the concerned agencies to examine the targets and complete the same on time.”

Joint Director (Monitoring) Ponung Boring and her team were the resource persons of the workshop. (DIPRO)