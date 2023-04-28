Improving agri, allied sectors discussed

DAPORIJO, 27 Apr: The Upper Subansiri KVK conducted a meeting here on Thursday to discuss “various aspects for improvement of agriculture and allied sectors that can be carried out jointly by the NABARD and the KVK.”

During the meeting, NABARD DDM MK Lowang emphasised on “uplifting SHGs by involving them in various agriculture and allied activities.” He also focused on different activities that can be supported by the NABARD “to develop the skills of the farming community.”

KVK Head Dr Simanta Kumar Kalita spoke about the programmes on value addition of millet conducted by the KVK, while KVK scientists Dr Dipankar Hazarika, Nyape Bam and Gyati Yakang expressed their views on development of poultry farms with hatchery, establishment of vermicompost units, and value addition of king chilli and millets “for better income generation of rural farmers,” the KVK informed in a release.