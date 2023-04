ITANAGAR, 28 Apr: Ibi Lollen from Arunachal Pradesh has been selected to represent India at the 21st Asian Arm-Wrestling Championship, which began in Ajman in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday.

She is the lone arm wrestler from the state selected by the Indian Arm-Wrestling Federation to represent the country in the event.

Lollen has already left for the UAE to participate in the six-day championship.